Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 7,491 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $403.83 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a market cap of $185.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.77 and its 200 day moving average is $337.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

