Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

