Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

C stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

