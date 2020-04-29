Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Micron Technology stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.