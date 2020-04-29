Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Novartis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in Novartis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.49. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

