Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after buying an additional 563,597 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.