Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 829.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 66,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 58.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

