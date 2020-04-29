Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

