Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,035 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

