Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.24.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

