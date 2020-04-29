Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Starbucks stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

