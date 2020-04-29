Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 39,639 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,639 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NYSE:WFC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

