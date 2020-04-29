Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,968 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

