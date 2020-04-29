Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,963 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,257,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,481,000 after buying an additional 444,860 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,146,000 after buying an additional 2,371,069 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,091,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after buying an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,017,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,269,000 after buying an additional 531,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,212,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRFS opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Citigroup lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

