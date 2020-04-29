Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. TH Data Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.29. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

