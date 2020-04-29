Cryptobuyer (XPT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48,463.00

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Cryptobuyer token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 86.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $48,463.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00050400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.04219523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00060454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036614 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011003 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003043 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a token. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,058,631 tokens. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

