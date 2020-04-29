CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of CSX worth $31,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

CSX stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

