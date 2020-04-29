CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 517,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CTS stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $714.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.11. CTS has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.04.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. CTS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $14,347,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 91,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CTS by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

