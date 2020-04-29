Cubic (CUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Cubic has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.10-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.10-3.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cubic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUB shares. TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cubic from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In related news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $168,924.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.