Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

Shares of CMI traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.38. The company had a trading volume of 985,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average of $164.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $23,102,111,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cummins by 12,091.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,238,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,515,000 after buying an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,331,000 after acquiring an additional 276,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,548,000 after acquiring an additional 463,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

