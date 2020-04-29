CVR Energy (CVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

CVI stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. 50,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,667. CVR Energy has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $55.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17.

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

