Cwm LLC Acquires 7,014 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.