Cwm LLC Acquires 71,935 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,935 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Servicemaster Global worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,267,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,845,000.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

