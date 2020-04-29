Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra increased their price target on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

