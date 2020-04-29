Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,989,000 after buying an additional 272,846 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after buying an additional 104,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,417,000 after buying an additional 125,894 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

NYSE BCE opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.