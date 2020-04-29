Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 162.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,872 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,640 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,073.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 388,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,775,000 after acquiring an additional 340,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,427,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

