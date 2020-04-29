Cwm LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 24.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 102.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,184,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 600,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Infosys stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

