Cwm LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 660.9% during the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $20,259,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 87,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $121.25.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.21.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.