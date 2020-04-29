Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

