Cwm LLC Purchases 10,614 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,700,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after buying an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

