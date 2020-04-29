Cwm LLC Purchases 30,859 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,555.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.