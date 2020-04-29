Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,182 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 57.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 192.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Canon Inc has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAJ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Canon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.