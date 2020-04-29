Cwm LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 159.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,828 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $267,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

