Cwm LLC Sells 146,385 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,385 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

