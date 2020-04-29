Cwm LLC Sells 23,790 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,790 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,326,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after acquiring an additional 654,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,685,000 after acquiring an additional 582,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

PNC stock opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

