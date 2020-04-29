Cwm LLC Trims Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,601 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 475,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZN opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $52.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

