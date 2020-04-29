Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

