Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,108,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

TLT stock opened at $169.59 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average of $147.23.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

