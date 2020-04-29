Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

