CyrusOne’s (CONE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CONE. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.96.

CyrusOne stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 44.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 191,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 215,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $394,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

