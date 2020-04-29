Cytokinetics (CYTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Cytokinetics has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.18. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

