D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $745,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 208,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $358,000.

VTI opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

