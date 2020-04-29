D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,764. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 31.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

