D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $54.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price target on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 514,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

