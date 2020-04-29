D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $41.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHI. Wedbush raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 5,839,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 43,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.