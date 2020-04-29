DA Davidson Trims Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price to $45.00

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. 36,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,500. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Russell Frank Co lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 391,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 129,013 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 891,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 284,106 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.