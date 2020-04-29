DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DZSI shares. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,296.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,026 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.85. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

