Delphy Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $475,507.49 and approximately $317.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Delphy has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.02432978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00204518 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00062492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00045276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

