Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,818 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.87. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

