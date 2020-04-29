Delta Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average of $135.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.37.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

